Singapore 'benefited tremendously' from late pioneer diplomat Maurice Baker: President Tony Tan

SINGAPORE: Singapore has "benefited tremendously" from the late Maurice Baker's lifelong contributions to public service, President Tony Tan Keng Yam said on Wednesday (Jul 12).

Paying tribute to the pioneer diplomat, Dr Tan said Mr Baker helped place Singapore on the world map during the early years of nationhood, and was a role model to many in the diplomatic circle.

Mr Baker, who was Singapore's first High Commissioner to India, died on Tuesday at the age of 97.

He was also the High Commissioner to Malaysia, and Dr Tan said Mr Baker played a "key role" in rebuilding ties between the two countries, at a time when Singapore had just separated from Malaysia.

"He was resourceful and tapped on his good personal relations with the Malaysian leaders," Dr Tan wrote on Facebook.



"Despite the momentous contributions he made in that important chapter of Singapore’s history, Mr Baker remained humble and once described himself as a 'novice' in international affairs during that period."

"My wife and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Maurice Baker," said Dr Tan. "His passing is a great loss to his family and to Singapore, but I am glad that his son Bernard is now continuing Mr Baker’s legacy as a respected diplomat."

The late pioneer diplomat leaves behind his wife Barbara and two sons, Edmund and Bernard who is Singapore's High Commissioner to New Zealand.

