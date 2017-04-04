Singapore boat captain detained in Indonesia faces new charges

SINGAPORE: The Singaporean boat captain detained in Indonesia for nearly a year for illegally entering its waters faces a third set of charges for violations under Indonesia's shipping law.



The charges against Shoo Chiau Huat were read out on Tuesday (Apr 4), said a spokesman from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), adding that the Singapore Government "remains deeply concerned over his prolonged detention and long-drawn judicial process."

Shoo has been detained in Indonesia since April 16, 2016. He was ferrying 13 Singaporean and Malaysian tourists on a fishing trip when the boat was stopped by Indonesian navy patrol for trespassing into waters off Bintan.

He was originally charged for illegal fishing and trespassing and was subsequently acquitted by Indonesia’s Tanjung Pinang Court on Jul 11. However, he remained in detention as new charges of immigration offences were filed by the Indonesian authorities on Oct 5, said MFA.

On Jan 17, he was found guilty of immigration offences by the Tanjung Pinang Court, and fined 50 million rupiah (S$5,300), or serve a five-month prison sentence in lieu of the fine.

The new charges that were read out on Tuesday are the third set against him. "MFA also understands that an appeal has been filed with the Supreme Court against Mr Shoo’s acquittal for his illegal fishing charges," said the spokesman.

He added: "The Singapore Government respects the laws and judicial process of Indonesia in connection with Mr Shoo’s case, but remains deeply concerned over his prolonged detention and long-drawn judicial process.

"MFA, including the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta and the Singapore Consulate in Batam, have been in constant contact with the Indonesian authorities since Mr Shoo’s detention to ensure that he is accorded his due legal rights under Indonesian law."



"The consecutive charges and multiple trials have extended the time Mr Shoo has spent in detention. We will continue to reiterate to the Indonesian authorities that Mr Shoo’s case be processed expeditiously, so that he can return to Singapore without further delay," the spokesman added.

The ministry is also reminding Singaporeans operating pleasure crafts, recreational fishing vessels and yachts, as well as Singaporeans engaging in business activities in Indonesia, to familiarise themselves with Indonesian laws and the judicial process.