Singapore building capabilities to counter drone attacks: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Law enforcement officers here are able to assume control of a drone and end its flight, if it is found to be a security threat, said Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Monday (May 8).

He added that under regulations by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), equipment such as signal jammers can be imported and used for counter-drone measures by the authorities.

"Enforcement agencies have been building up their capability to counter safety and security threats posed by unmanned aircraft," said Mr Shanmugam. "This includes the ability to detect and identify the unmanned aircraft, locate its operator, or take down the aircraft safely."

The Home Affairs Minister was responding to parliamentary questions from MP Patrick Tay, who asked if key installations such as Changi Airport and oil refineries in Jurong Island are sufficiently protected against drone attacks by terrorists, and whether law enforcement agencies are equipped with counter-drone capabilities.

In a written reply, Mr Shanmugam said that under the Air Navigation Act (ANA), drones are not allowed to fly within five kilometres of any airport and over security-sensitive locations like Jurong Island, without a permit.

"Law enforcement officers can also end the flight or assume control of an unmanned aircraft, if it poses a risk to the public or is flown in a way that contravenes regulations under the ANA," he added.