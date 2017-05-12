Singapore calls first Queen’s Counsel to the Bar

SINGAPORE: Legal history was made on Thursday (May 11) after renowned British lawyer and arbitration expert Toby Landau became the first Queen’s Counsel (QC) to be called to the Singapore Bar since independence.



In his speech welcoming Mr Landau and other new lawyers to the Bar, Justice Quentin Loh called the Briton’s successful application a "historic occasion in the legal history of Singapore".



Justice Loh, a High Court Judge, said: "To the best of my knowledge, no Queen’s Counsel has taken this step (of being called to the Bar) since the independence of our nation and probably not in the many decades before then."



He also called Mr Landau an advocate who has "made his mark on the world stage".



According to the UK Bar Council’s website, a limited number of senior barristers become QCs “as a mark of outstanding ability”. They normally handle very serious or complex cases.

Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia, the Law Society of Singapore said that Mr Landau is the first QC to be admitted to the Singapore Bar.



"Minister for Law had given Mr Landau the requisite exemption and the Law Society therefore took no objections to his admission," a spokesperson said.



The Law Society said Mr Landau is no stranger to Singapore's legal fraternity, and was previously given ad hoc admission to argue a case in 2012. He has been a member of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) since 2015.



"The Law Society considers this one-off, sui generis admission as a boost to Singapore's growing stature as a legal hub with world class lawyers," the Society said.



In a statement to Channel NewsAsia, Mr Landau said he was honoured to have been called to the Singapore Bar and "deeply appreciative" of the opportunity to contribute to Singapore and its legal fraternity. "I look forward to strengthening my friendships with the many dynamic practitioners that I have had the pleasure of meeting and working with over the years."



Mr Landau said he would not start practicing in Singapore until all regulatory steps have been completed. He added that he would not join or establish a full service law firm, but continue as a specialist individual advocate at his current firm, Essex Court Chambers in London. But the statement added he would have a Singapore base as well.



Typically, QCs have to apply for admission to the Bar on an ad-hoc basis each time they argue cases.



In his speech during the Legal Profession (Amendment) Bill in 2012, Law Minister K Shanmugam noted that the Courts restricted ad hoc admissions of QCs in line with amendments to the Act in 1991, but that this brought up challenges of litigants having difficulties getting local Senior Counsel (SC) of their choice when they are up against large corporations or banks.



Mr Shanmugam said that's because the majority of SCs practise in large firms and they could be reluctant in acting for a client due to a conflict of interest. He added that the amendments would allow for a less restrictive approach to the ad hoc admissions of QCs and foreign counsel holding appointments equivalent to that of QCs.



Mr Shanmugam said while greater discretion on this matter would be given to the Courts, he noted the stand that QCs would be admitted on the basis of need.



While Mr Landau was given an ad hoc admission in 2012, an application for another case was rejected last year. In that case, law firm Rajah & Tann had sought to bring in Mr Landau to argue a judicial review of an arbitration award. Rejecting the application, Justice Steven Chong said the case was not "such an exceptional one" to require the expertise of a QC.

Mr Landau's profile on the website of Essex Court Chambers says that he specialises in international and commercial law, and in particular international and commercial arbitration. It adds that Mr Landau regularly advises and appears as Counsel before English and foreign Courts, and international arbitrations worldwide.

Suresh Nair, a partner at law firm Advocatus said the move could pave the way for other QCs to apply to the Singapore Bar, although whether they are called depends on their level of expertise and familiarity with Singapore's legal practices and systems.

Mr Nair said there is also a market here for independent QCs to act as counsel for firms who do not have Senior Counsel. “If the firm does not have SCs in-house, they would have to appoint them from another law firm. And these firms are a bit reluctant to do that because they are concerned about the loss of a client.. that the next time a client has any requirements, they will go to the firm where the SC is from.”

Mr Nair said an independent QC would solve this problem as he or she would primarily be concerned with maintaining a relationship with the firm that is appointing him rather than acquiring the ultimate client.