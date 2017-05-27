Singapore can learn from resilience of Poland, Czech Republic: President Tan

PRAGUE: Singapore can learn from Poland and Czech Republic’s resilience in overcoming challenges, including economic transformation and threats of terrorism, President Tony Tan Keng Yam said on Saturday (May 27).



Speaking to media at the end of his state visit to these two countries, President Tan said he was “impressed” by the resilience of both societies. He said both countries have “met challenges on a scale we’ve not met before. And yet they have not really survived, but continue to do well.”



Making reference to Poland in World War II, President Tan said it was almost “completely flattened”, but they have “reconstructed it systematically”, and “it’s something that deserves to be recognised”.



This, Dr Tan says, is something that “holds resonance for Singaporeans”.



“Despite all the challenges which face us - we got to change our economy, terrorism, radicalism”, Dr Tan said. “We have to be resilient to overcome all of these challenges. And we can do it.”



President Tan has completed a three-day state visit to Poland, followed by a four-day state visit to the Czech Republic, where he said Singapore reaffirmed strong cooperation between the two countries and Singapore.



He said that the Central and Eastern European regions are new areas of growth for Singapore, and hoped that his visit would help to “reinforce opportunities here, as well as to create more visibility”.



Dr Tan said that while Singapore's links with major European countries, including Germany, France, and the UK, are strong, “the world changes, so we can’t always rest on what we had before”.



On opportunities in both economies, President Tan said they have “strong industrial bases” rising from “years of research, scientific knowledge, highly skilled people here (who) are very strong in industrial skills, technical skills”.



With a strategic location, well developed infrastructure, and a large pool of skilled labour, President Tan said Poland provides good connectivity and logistical advantages.



Meanwhile, the Czech Republic has a strong base in research and development and technological capabilities.



“So they’re full of opportunities here,” Dr Tan said.



President Tan witnessed the signing of six memoranda of understanding in Poland and the Czech Republic, which he said he hopes will pave the way for further cooperation in research and development, education, economy and trade.



On top of all these, he said he looks forward to the ratification of the EU-Singapore Free-Trade Agreement (EUSFTA), as it will facilitate Singapore companies' operations in this region, as well as that of Polish and Czech companies seeking to expand into Asia.

Dr Tan said that “it is not an easy agreement to negotiate and progress will be slow” as there are technical and legal issues to be resolved. “We’re making progress step-by-step”.



As it is the first agreement between the European Union and an ASEAN country, he added that the EUSFTA will could serve as a “pathfinder” to an eventual EU-ASEAN free-trade agreement.



Still, he added that for people and business ties to grow, individuals and companies too, have to visit these countries. “There is no substitute for doing the legwork, coming here and talking to people, finding your opportunities,” he said.

President Tan will return to Singapore on May 27.

