Singapore cannot let up in fight against radical ideology: Yaacob

SINGAPORE: Singapore is not immune to the dangers of radical ideology and terrorism, and the country cannot let up in the fight against such threats, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim on Saturday (Jun 24).

Delivering his Hari Raya message in Malay to the Muslim community, Dr Yaacob said everyone must be more vigilant and do their part to report those who have gone astray so the authorities can help them get back on the right path.



This comes in the wake of two recent detentions under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for radicalism. Infant-care assistant Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari had been self-radicalised through online propaganda and wanted to join Islamic State in Syria, while auxiliary police officer Muhammad Khairul Mohamed had planned to take part in armed violence by joining the Free Syrian Army.



Both are young Malay-Muslims in their 20s, and in both cases, their family and friends found out about their views and intentions but did not report them to the authorities.



"We must not let this divide us. We must stay positive and take bold steps forward to protect our families and friends, our community, our nation and our religion," said Dr Yaacob who is also Minister for Communications and Information.



Dr Yaacob added that he is proud of the Muslim community, noting that they continue to be steadfast in doing good, with many of them helping the less fortunate - regardless of their race of religion - during the holy month of Ramadan.

"This, to me, is reflective of a community which believes in the spirit of compassion radiating from within, and spreading it to bring benefit to others ... I hope we can continue to enliven these values beyond Ramadan."

Rounding off his message, Dr Yaacob said: "We are blessed with a peaceful and prosperous life here. We must never let our differences divide us. As Singaporean Muslims, we are ambassadors of peace. We are responsible for paving the way for a better home for future generations.

"I take this opportunity to wish everyone Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri."