Singapore 'cannot take the threat of radicalisation lightly': Yaacob

SINGAPORE: Recent cases of self-radicalised Singaporeans show that Singapore "cannot take the threat of radicalisation lightly", Minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs Yaacob Ibrahim said on Tuesday (Jun 20), after it was announced that auxiliary police officer Muhammad Khairul Mohamed has been detained for planning to travel to Syria to take part in armed violence.

Referring to the cases of Khairul and Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari, the first Singaporean woman detained for radicalism under the Internal Security Act, Dr Yaacob - who is also Minister for Communications and Information - said that these cases were a "grim reminder for our Muslim community that our young need urgent help and assistance".

"We cannot take the threat of radicalisation lightly, and merely hope that someone can grow out of it," Dr Yaacob said in a post on Facebook.

"The new cases underscore once again the important role of parents, religious teachers, and the community at large to look out for each other, and to immediately refer any signs of radicalisation to Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) or the police," he added. "This is the best and only way to help a loved one before it is too late."

Dr Yaacob added that the belief in armed violence of Khairul and of his colleague Rizal - who was put under a restriction order last month for supporting Khairul's intentions to fight in Syria - were drawn from a "misguided hatred of others".

"This is not the Islam that we know and love," he said. "We strongly condemn the ideology espoused by extremists who abuse Islam to justify violence and terror, even during Ramadan. Believing in problematic ideologies will only lead one down the wrong path of ruining lives and dividing societies."

He added that this was why the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) had decided to prohibit the publications of hardline preacher Rasul Dahri "as they promote enmity between communities and even violence".

AUXILIARY POLICE OFFICER INCIDENTS "MORE CHILLING"



Separately, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the Muslim community "cannot allow strident or extreme teachings of Islam to take root here".



The recent incidents involving Khairul and Rizal were "more chilling given that these two were trusted to protect our society, but instead chose to endanger it," he said.

However he added that Singapore must not let such episodes "tarnish the good work" done by most security personnel.



"The vast majority of our Home Team officers go beyond their call of duty to protect Singapore and keep us safe," wrote Mr Masagos. "They perform heroic efforts every day to keep us safe, silently."



"They work extremely hard to ensure that we enjoy peace and harmony every single day," he added. "And they’ve been doing this all these decades, regardless of race, language or religion. I’m confident they will continue to do so. We must continue to support them for their dedication and relentless pursuit for a secure Singapore."