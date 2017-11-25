Singapore-China cooperation guided by 3 principles, says Heng Swee Keat in Beijing

BEIJING: Cooperation between Singapore and China has continually evolved to take into consideration both countries' development priorities and capabilities, said Singapore Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Speaking to about 200 local and international students at Tsinghua University in Beijing on Saturday (Nov 25), Mr Heng also outlined areas where both countries could cooperate on moving forward.

These are in the areas of trade, innovation, finance, people-to people ties and environmental sustainability.

However, Mr Heng noted there are a number of long-term opportunities and challenges that affect the global economy.

This includes major economies having to manage ageing populations, as well as a slowdown in productivity growth, despite new technologies creating new industries and value.

Mr Heng added in many countries, there are also widening divides in society, with social cohesion being weakened.

"These are deep, complex, and long-term challenges that many countries will face to varying degrees. At the same time, each county also faces unique challenges of their own," said Mr Heng.

"The challenges and opportunities that Singapore and China face have both similar and different elements. China is of course much larger than Singapore. But we can work together for a better future."

COOPERATION GUIDED BY THREE PRINCIPLES

Mr Heng noted bilateral cooperation is guided by three principles.

This involves moving with the times and staying relevant, seeking new frontiers, and building on each other's strengths and forming win-win partnerships.

In light of this, Mr Heng said both countries need to maintain an open, multilateral trading system that promotes the free flow of goods and services across national borders.

This is even though anxiety over jobs due to globalisation, has led some countries to adopt a protectionist or bilateral approach to trade matters.

"These arrangements give countries greater scope to make trade-offs between different sectors, and reach "win-win" deals," said Mr Heng.

As the ASEAN Chairman next year, Mr Heng said Singapore is committed to working towards the conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Singapore and China also need to increase opportunities for knowledge exchange and cooperation, said Mr Heng, especially as innovation drives long-term growth.

Financial cooperation is also important he noted, in channelling capital for businesses to partner one another to seize new opportunities, commercialise innovations and venture out to other countries.

With a strong financial hub and professional services base, Mr Heng stressed Singapore will support the ventures along China's Belt and Road.

"At the heart of our efforts is to build a better life and a better home for our people," concluded Mr Heng.

He added at the national level, this means thinking long-term and implementing structural changes, as well as citizen-centric policies.