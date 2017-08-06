Singapore, China foreign ministers meet on sidelines of ASEAN meetings

MANILA: Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings taking place in Manila on Sunday (Aug 6).

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Wang said the meeting went “very well”.

“We commend Singapore, as the China-ASEAN coordinator, for playing a positive and constructive role in advancing relations,” he said.

HAPPENING NOW: China FM Wang Yi meets S'pore FM Vivian Balakrishnan on sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Manila. pic.twitter.com/Grv1Je8R3p — Olivia Siong (@OliviaSiongCNA) August 6, 2017





Mr Wang noted that Singapore will take over the ASEAN chairmanship next year, while continuing its role as coordinator between ASEAN and China. Singapore’s three-year term as country coordinator began in 2015, taking over from Thailand.

“We wish Singapore well in these two roles,” added Mr Wang. “So in the process of further improving China-ASEAN relations, Singapore can play a special and positive role.”

This is believed to be the fifth formal meeting between the two ministers this year. They last met during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany in July, with the Singapore delegation led by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the Chinese delegation led by President Xi Jinping.