Singapore, China reaffirm 'warm and friendly' defence ties

SINGAPORE: Singapore and China have reaffirmed the “warm and friendly" bilateral defence relationship, during a meeting between Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Vice President of the Chinese army's Academy of Military Sciences Lieutenant-General He Lei.

They met on Friday (Jun 2) on the sidelines of the 16th Shangri-La Dialogue.

During the meeting, Dr Ng and Mr He noted that the bilateral defence relationship has "steadily progressed" over the years, said Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a news release.



They re-emphasised the value of the Four-Point Consensus agreed in 2014 between Dr Ng and Chinese Minister of National Defence General Chang Wanquan, and agreed to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

Both countries also acknowledged the importance of China’s role in the Asia Pacific region and in the regional security architecture, said MINDEF.

Advertisement