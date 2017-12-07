Singapore citizenship of former S-League player to be revoked for match-fixing

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old naturalised Singapore citizen will have his citizenship revoked, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday (Dec 7).

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man is Mali-born Gaye Alassane, a former S-League player.



In its statement, MHA said the man obtained his Singapore citizenship by registration in 2003 through the Family Ties Scheme. "At the point of his application, there was no information to suggest that he was involved in any criminal activities," said the ministry.

However, as a Singapore citizen, he became an "active and trusted member" of an international match-fixing syndicate that was "created in and took root in Singapore".



MHA said he and his syndicate members used Singapore as a hub to conduct major global match-fixing activities, conspiring with them to fix games "in various countries through corruption of officials and players".

He travelled to these countries to fix the matches and established relationships with foreign nationals in Singapore to draw them into his activities.

The man also helped move bribe money for his syndicate into Singapore, remitted and "even personally couriered" these bribes out from Singapore to facilitate match-fixing activities.

LAW AND ORDER UNDERMINED



Said the ministry: "This individual's serious criminal conduct not only undermined the integrity of Singapore's financial system, but also law and order.

"Witnesses were afraid of testifying against the individual and his syndicate members in open court for fear of reprisal."

For having engaged in criminal activities that "prejudiced the public safety, peace and good order" of Singapore, the man was dealt with under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act and is currently under a police supervision order, said MHA.

This is not the first time a Singaporean will have his citizenship revoked. MHA said there have been previous cases of other Singaporeans – who became citizens by registration or naturalisation – who had their citizenships revoked over criminal activities.

Citizenship is being revoked in this case given the "seriousness and detrimental impact" of the man's actions, the ministry said.

"This is after due consideration of the nature and operations of his international football match-fixing syndicate, the extent of his involvement in the syndicate, the severity of his criminal activities and the public interest."