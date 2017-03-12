Singapore Community Games 2017 launched

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Community Games (SCG) 2017 was launched by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean at the new Our Tampines Hub on Sunday (March 12).



The SCG kickstarted with an expanded suite of sports. This year, football has been added to SCG's list of sports categories, in addition to badminton, basketball, bowling, sepaktakraw and table tennis.



More than 600 teams will be competing across the six categories. This is a 20 per cent increase from last year's SCG.



Organised by the People's Association and Community Sports Club (CSC) Council, SCG aims to foster the community spirit through sports.



SCG will take place across three months till May 21.