Singapore condemns Egypt church bombings; no Singaporeans injured

SINGAPORE: Singapore has condemned the Islamic State-linked attacks at two churches in Egypt, the deadliest attacks on Christians in Egypt in recent memory.

“Singapore strongly condemns the twin terror attacks on the Mar Girgis Church in Tanta and the St Mark’s Cathedral in Alexandria during Egypt’s Palm Sunday festivities on Apr 9, which had resulted in the tragic loss of lives, as well as injuries and suffering to many,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement issued on Monday (Apr 10).

“Those responsible for these reprehensible acts must be brought to justice.”

At least 44 people were killed in bomb attacks at the cathedral of the Coptic Pope and another church on Palm Sunday, prompting anger and fear among Christians and leading to troop deployments and the declaration of a three-month state of emergency.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks, which also injured more than 100 people and occurred a week before Coptic Easter, with Pope Francis scheduled to visit Egypt later this month.

“Singapore stands together with the Egyptian government against the scourge of terrorism and with its people at this time of grief. We also convey our deepest condolences to the victims’ families while wishing the injured a speedy recovery,” the statement said.

There are no e-registered Singaporeans in both cities and no reports of Singaporeans injured or directly affected by the incidents, MFA said.

Singaporeans in Egypt are advised to monitor the news, heed the advice of local authorities and keep in touch with their family and friends, it added.

Those who require urgent consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Cairo or the 24-hour MFA duty office at: