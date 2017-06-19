Singapore condemns Finsbury Park attack

SINGAPORE: Singapore is "appalled by and condemns the attack on innocent worshippers" who were leaving nearby mosques after their night prayers in London's Finsbury Park, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Monday (Jun 19) said in a statement condemning the attack.

"That this heinous attack had taken place during the holy month of Ramadan is even more disturbing. Such acts remind us that we must remain vigilant, and not allow mistrust and enmity to be sowed in society. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim, and we hope that the injured will make a quick recovery," it said.



MFA added that, thus far, there have been no reports of Singaporeans directly affected by or injured in the incident.

It added that the Singapore High Commission is working closely with the London authorities to monitor the situation, and is reaching out to Singaporeans who are e-registered in London.

"Singaporeans in the United Kingdom are advised to keep in touch with their family and friends so that they know you are safe," MFA said.



Those who are in need of urgent consular assistance should contact the Singapore High Commission in London at:

+44 (0)207 235 8315



+44 (0)771 034 8335



or the MFA duty office in Singapore at +65 63798800/8855.