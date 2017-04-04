Singapore condemns ‘heinous terror attack’ on Russian metro train

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has condemned an attack on a metro train in St Petersburg, Russia, which left nearly a dozen people dead.

“Singapore strongly condemns the heinous terror attack at the St Petersburg Metro on Apr 3 that resulted in numerous deaths and injuries of innocent civilians,” a ministry spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday (Apr 4).

“We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Eleven people were killed and dozens more injured in the blast. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but police sources have said it was carried out by a suspected suicide bomber with ties to radical Islamists.

NO REPORTS OF SINGAPOREANS INJURED

The Singapore Embassy in Moscow has reached out to Singaporeans who are e-registered in St Petersburg and ascertained that all of them are safe, MFA said. There have also been no reports of Singaporeans directly affected by or injured in the incident.

“Singaporeans in St Petersburg are advised to keep in touch with their family and friends so that they know you are safe,” the ministry said.

Those who require urgent consular assistance should contact the embassy or MFA at: