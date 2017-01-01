Singapore condemns Istanbul night club attack

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Sunday (Jan 1) condemned the attack at an Istanbul night club on New Year's eve in Turkey, which killed close to 40 people and injured nearly 70 others.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery," its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

At least 16 of those killed have been identified as foreigners, the Turkish interior minister said. Singapore's MFA said thus far, there are no reports of any Singaporeans directly affected or injured by the incident. Still, it has reached out to Singaporeans who are eRegistered in Istanbul. The Singapore Embassy in Ankara is also in close contact with the local Turkish authorities on this incident, MFA stated.



It said Singaporeans in Turkey are advised to exercise vigilance and should monitor the local news and follow the instructions of the Turkish authorities.



Singaporeans who require consular assistance are advised to contact the Singapore



Embassy in Ankara or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Ankara

Tel: + 90 530 066 7311

Email: singemb_ank@mfa.sg



MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg