Singapore condemns North Korea's ballistic missile test

SINGAPORE: Singapore has condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile test on Friday (Sep 15), calling it a "dangerous and brazen provocation".



It was the second missile that flew over Japan in less than a month, and comes less than two weeks after North Korea's nuclear test on Sep 3.

The test "has demonstrated yet again the DPRK’s blatant disregard of the grave concerns of the international community", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.



Such moves by North Korea "have seriously affected the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula", MFA said.



"This test is another serious breach of United Nations Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2375 adopted earlier this week."



The new resolution, passed by the Security Council on Sep 12, imposed more sanctions on the isolated dictatorship.



It ends natural gas shipments to North Korea, caps crude oil shipments at their current levels, and puts a ceiling on refined oil products such as petrol and diesel.

"We strongly urge the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) to cease all provocations immediately, and reiterate our long-standing call for the DPRK to abide by its international obligations and commitments," the Ministry said, referring to North Korea by its official name.