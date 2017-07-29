Singapore condemns North Korea's latest test of ballistic missile

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Saturday (Jul 29) issued a statement condemning North Korea's latest reported test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The launch on Friday and North Korea's previous missile launches, including the last one that just took place less than a month ago on Jul 4, have "raised tensions in the region and further jeopardised the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in the statement.

"These provocative acts are also serious breaches of United Nations Security Council resolutions and ignore the grave concerns of the international community. This will only undermine the well-being of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK)’s people.



"We reiterate our strong and long-standing call for the DPRK to cease all provocations immediately, and to abide by its international obligations and commitments."