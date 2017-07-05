Singapore condemns North Korea's long-range missile test

SINGAPORE: Singapore has joined world powers in condemning North Korea's long-range ballistic missile test, calling it a deliberate and belligerent act.

In a statement on Wednesday (Jul 5), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the test is a blatant breach of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"This deliberate and belligerent act represents a serious escalation, and jeopardises the peace and stability of the region. Such provocations will only raise the tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and do not contribute to the DPRK’s security and its people’s wellbeing," said MFA, referring to North Korea by its official name.

Pyongyang claimed to have successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time on Tuesday, in a launch that was confirmed by the United States.

Some experts have said such a missile could reach Alaska but others are doubtful that North Korea has long-range missile capabilities.

"We strongly urge the DPRK to cease its provocations immediately, and reiterate our long-standing call for the DPRK to abide by its international obligations and commitments," said MFA.

