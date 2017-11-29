Singapore condemns North Korea's reported missile test

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (Nov 29) said it "strongly opposes and condemns" North Korea's reported test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"This dangerous provocation, like the DPRK’s other tests this year, further jeopardises the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said in the press release, referring to the country by its official name - Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"(This) demonstrates yet again the DPRK’s blatant disregard of the grave concerns of the international community."

MFA said the test was "a clear violation" of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"We reiterate our strong and long-standing call for the DPRK to cease all provocations immediately, and to abide by its international obligations and commitments," MFA said.