Singapore condemns 'reprehensible' terrorist attacks in Iran

SINGAPORE: Singapore condemns the "reprehensible" terrorist attacks at Iran's parliament building and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Thursday (Jun 8).

The attacks on Wednesday left at least 12 dead and dozens injured, in the first attacks in Iran claimed by the Islamic State group.

"Singapore condemns the reprehensible terrorist attacks at the Islamic Consultative Assembly and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini," MFA said in its statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a swift recovery."

It added that there had been no reports of Singaporeans directly affected by or injured in the incidents.

"Singaporeans in Iran are advised to heed the advice of the local authorities and keep in touch with their family and friends so that they know you are safe," MFA said.

Those in need of urgent consular assistance should contact the Singapore embassy in Ankara or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Ankara

Tel: +90 530 066 7311

Email: singemb_ank@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office (24-hour)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/+65 6379 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg



