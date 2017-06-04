Singapore condemns ‘vicious' terrorist attacks in London

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a statement condemning the "vicious" attacks in London.

On Saturday night (Jun 3), London time, armed police opened fire during attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market after reports of stabbings and a van ploughing into pedestrians. "Multiple" casualties were reported in the attacks.

"Singapore condemns the vicious terrorist attacks that occurred in London," MFA said in its statement. "There can be no justification for such attacks against innocent civilians.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom."

There have been no reports of Singaporeans directly affected or injured in the attacks, the ministry said.

The Singapore High Commission in London has reached out to Singaporeans who are e-registered in London, MFA added. The High Commission is also working closely with the London authorities to monitor the situation.

It advised Singaporeans in the United Kingdom to keep in touch with their family and friends. Those in need of urgent consular assistance should contact the Singapore High Commission in London or MFA duty office at:

Singapore High Commission in London

Tel: +44 (0)207 235 8315

Mobile: +44 (0) 771 034 8335

Email: singhc_lon@mfa.sg

MFA duty office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_office@mfa.gov.sg