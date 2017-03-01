Singapore considering ban on sale of ivory

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government is considering a ban on the sale of ivory, Minister of State for National Development Koh Poh Koon said in Parliament on Wednesday (Mar 1).

The implementation details of a ban, including an engagement process with relevant stakeholders, are currently being worked out, he said in response to a question from Nee Soon GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Louis Ng.

“This is part of Singapore’s broader commitment to tackle the illegal ivory trade and to support elephant conservation,” Dr Koh said.

The commercial import and export of ivory has been banned in Singapore since 1990. Non-commercial trade, for example for museum display and research, is permitted with the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore’s approval.



In June last year, Singapore authorities crushed and burnt nearly 8,000kg of seized elephant ivory – estimated to be worth S$13 million – seized from illegal shipments.

It was the first time seized ivory had been destroyed in Singapore. Previous hauls were returned to the originating country, donated to museums or kept for education.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Desmond Lee said then that the public destruction of ivory sent a “strong message” that Singapore condemns illegal wildlife trade.