Singapore Customs warns of scam calls asking for payment from its fax number

SINGAPORE: Singapore Customs on Wednesday (Oct 25) warned of scam calls and text messages that instruct recipients to make payment for the release of an item purportedly held by the agency.

The calls and messages are from a number that is identical to Singapore Customs' fax number, 6250 8663, it said in its advisory.

"We would like to clarify that these text messages and calls were not made by Singapore Customs. We do not request any payment through text messages or calls," said Singapore Customs.

It added that a police report has been made.

Singapore Customs said members of the public who have received such text messages and calls should take the following precautions:

Ignore the text messages and calls and do not follow the sender’s/caller’s instructions

Indicate that you will hang up and call Singapore Customs to verify

Do not provide your name, NRIC number, passport details, contact details, bank account or credit card details, or other personal details to the sender/caller

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who are unsure about the authenticity of such calls and messages can call Singapore Customs on 6355 2000 or email customs_feedback@customs.gov.sg.