Singapore Customs warns public about emails impersonating officers

SINGAPORE: Singapore Customs has warned the public to be wary of e-mails claiming to have been sent by its officers asking for personal information.

"Singapore Customs does not ask for confidential personal information through emails nor do we send official correspondence from personal email accounts such as Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail or other unofficial email domains," it said in a public advisory on Sunday (May 7).

This follows some members of the public reporting that they had received e-mails purportedly sent by Singapore Customs officers, requesting that recipients do one of the following:



Open an email link or file attachment;

Transfer a sum of money to accounts belonging to an individual;

Provide bank account details; or

Provide confidential personal information such as identification numbers, passwords and/or credit card numbers.

"Singapore Customs would like to clarify that such emails were not sent by our officers," said the advisory.

It advised members of the public who receive such emails to ignore them and not to follow the sender's instructions, not to click on any link or open any file attachments, and not to provide personal details to the sender.

The matter has been referred to the police for investigation, said Singapore Customs.