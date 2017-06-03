Singapore darts players beat top seeds in World Cup of Darts

FRANKFURT: Two Singapore darts players pulled off a huge upset at the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday night (Jun 1) after thrashing two top-seeded Scottish players in the first night of the competition.

Paul Lim and Harith Lim stunned world No 2 and No 3 Gary Anderson and Peter Wright by beating them 5-2 in the best-of-nine-legs doubles opening round.





The pair are not listed in the world rankings of the Professional Darts Corporation, the organiser of the 32-nation tournament, but Paul Lim is ranked 451st and Harith Lim 879th on the Darts Database, which compiles statistics and results of darts players.

This is the fourth consecutive appearance at the World Cup for the 63-year-old Paul Lim, who in 1990 became the first player to strike a nine-dart finish at the World Darts Championship.

“When we drew Scotland we knew it would be tough, regardless," he was quoted by media as saying after the match. "But I always say in any tournament – if you beat the No 1 seed, you become the No 1 seed. I always felt the pressure was on them.

This is Paul Lim's fourth consecutive appearance at the World Cup of Darts tournament. (Screengrab from PDC video)

He added: "It's not about representing yourself, it's representing your country and it's an honour. This is a dream come true."

“This is a massive moment for Singapore, it’s a great win,” 47-year-old Harith Lim was quoted as saying after the match. “When we saw the draw we were just happy to play against two of the best players in the world."

Singapore's Harith Lim at the opening round of the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt. (Screengrab from PDC video)

The Singapore duo will now face Spain, who beat Japan 5-3 in the opening round.