Singapore 'deeply concerned' over detention of boat captain in Indonesia

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday (Jan 20) said it is “deeply concerned with the long-drawn judicial process” in the case of a Singaporean boat captain who has been detained in Indonesia for over nine months for illegally entering its waters.

Shoo Chiau Huat, 51, was ferrying 13 Singaporean and Malaysian tourists on a fishing trip on April 16, 2016, when the boat was stopped by Indonesian navy patrol for trespassing into waters off Bintan.

Shoo was charged for illegal fishing and trespassing and was subsequently acquitted by Indonesia’s Tanjung Pinang Court on Jul 11. However, he remained in detention as new charges of immigration offences were filed by the Indonesian authorities on Oct 5, said MFA.

On Jan 17, Shoo was found guilty of immigration offences. He has to pay a fine of 50 million rupiah (S$5,300) or serve a five month prison sentence. Channel NewsAsia understands that Shoo has not decided if he should pay the fine.

MFA said in a statement on Friday that it understands Shoo will not be allowed to leave Indonesia, even if he pays the fine, as there could be another round of new charges brought against him by the Tanjung Pinang District Attorney’s Office. This means he could be tried again in Indonesia.

MFA said it has been in close contact with the Indonesian authorities since the boat captain was first detained to ensure he is accorded his legal rights under Indonesian law.

“The Singapore Government respects the laws and judicial process of Indonesia. However, we are deeply concerned about the long-drawn judicial process related to Mr Shoo’s case, and his prolonged detention in the interim,” said MFA.

“We will continue to reiterate to the relevant Indonesian authorities that Mr Shoo’s case be processed expeditiously, so that he can return to Singapore without unnecessary delay.”