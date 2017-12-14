Singapore delivers S$100,000 worth of aid for Myanmar's Rakhine State

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government has sent S$100,000 worth of relief supplies for people in Myanmar's troubled Rakhine State.

The supplies were handed to Myanmar's National Disaster Management Organisation office in Yangon on Thursday (Dec 14) by Singapore’s Ambassador to Myanmar Robert Chua.

Items included 3,800 kitchen sets comprising pots, pans, cups and eating utensils.

Singapore’s Ambassador to Myanmar Robert Chua hands over the Singapore government’s relief assistance to the Myanmar government’s National Disaster Management Organisation office in Yangon on Thursday (Dec 14).

The supplies were delivered by the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre).



"The relief supplies will be distributed to all those in need, regardless of ethnicity or religion. We hope that our contribution will help to alleviate the suffering of the people," said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a Facebook post on Thursday.



It added that aid to Myanmar refugees in Bangladesh was delivered earlier.

"It is our hope that all parties involved will work together to reconcile differences, so that those affected can rebuild their lives and live in peace, dignity and harmony," said MFA.







A Myanmar military crackdown on rebels in Rakhine State that began in August sparked an exodus of Rohingya Muslims to neighbouring Bangladesh. Villages have been razed to the ground in Rakhine amid the crackdown.

In October, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) delivered S$270,000 worth of humanitarian supplies to Bangladesh for Rohingya Muslim refugees.

The supplies donated by both the SAF and Mercy Relief included tents, solar lamps and dignity kits containing shawls, sanitary napkins and soap for women. Other items in the relief package include blankets, food and medical supplies.

