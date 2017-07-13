Singapore economy grows 2.5% in Q2, advance estimates show

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s economy expanded by 2.5 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter this year, holding steady from growth in the previous three months, advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed on Friday (Jul 14).

On a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted annualised basis, Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.4 per cent during the April to June period, reversing from the 1.9 per cent contraction in the first quarter.

The manufacturing sector continued to expand with growth of 8.0 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter, extending the 8.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter. Growth was supported mainly by the electronics and precision engineering clusters, which saw robust expansions on the back of strong external demand for semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment respectively, said MTI.



On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualised basis, the sector grew by 2.4 per cent, an improvement from the 0.4 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.

On the other hand, the construction sector contracted by 5.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter, following the 6.1 per cent decline in the previous quarter. The sector was weighed down by a weakness in both private sector and public sector construction activities.



On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualised basis, the sector rebounded to grow by 4.3 per cent, compared to the 14.4 per cent contraction in the preceding quarter.

The services producing industries grew by 1.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter, faster than the 1.4 per cent growth in the previous quarter. Growth was supported primarily by the transportation & storage and business services sectors.



On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualised basis, the services producing industries expanded by 0.4 per cent, a reversal from the 2.7 per cent contraction in the preceding quarter.

The advance GDP estimates for the second quarter are computed largely from data in the first two months of the quarter. They are intended as an early indication of the GDP growth in the quarter, and may be revised when more comprehensive data become available. Final GDP figures for the second quarter, including performance by sectors, sources of growth, inflation, employment and productivity, will be released by MTI in August.

While Singapore’s trade-reliant economy has outperformed expectations over the last two quarters, economists have mostly cautioned of tepid growth ahead.

In a note released before the GDP figures, DBS senior economist Irvin Seah said that he expects full-year growth for the economy to be at 2.8 per cent, but a “sharper moderation” in growth could occur towards the end of the year.



“Such moderation could extend into 2018, where we see annual growth at 2.5 per cent,” he added, citing risks from tighter monetary policies from the US Federal Reserve and a further slowdown in China's economy.