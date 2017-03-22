Singapore Environment Council appoints new executive director

SINGAPORE: Ms Jen Teo Pui Heng will be the Singapore Environment Council's (SEC) new executive director with effect from next Monday (Mar 27), the non-governmental organisation said in a media release on Wednesday.

Ms Teo's predecessor Edwin Seah was suspended from his position in October last year before he was fired a month later. Channel NewsAsia understands he was dismissed over disagreements with higher management.



A week after Mr Seah was sacked, assistant executive director Gerard Christopher and director of communications Shirley Chua were also terminated from their positions.

Ms Teo was formerly the senior vice-president of Great Eastern Insurance, where she headed a team focused on business transformation and improvement. She has previously worked for American Express with responsibilities across the Asia-Pacific region, SEC said.

Commenting on the appointment, chairman Isabella Loh said: “As the executive director of SEC, Jen will lead our drive to encourage green consumerism as well as our efforts to promote sustainability to communities, governments and industries."



Ms Teo said: “It is an exciting time to be leading SEC. Environmental issues are now at the centre of Singapore’s public policy debate, with moves to conserve water, reduce vehicle emissions and fight climate change through a carbon price.

“The need for SEC to be a strong advocate for the environment has never been more important," she added.