Singapore executes Malaysian for drug trafficking

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian national, Prabagaran Srivijayan, was executed on Friday (Jul 14) at Changi Prison Complex after being sentenced to death in 2014 for importing 22.24g of diamorphine into Singapore.

He was arrested in April 2012 at Woodlands Checkpoint after 2 packets of the drug were recovered from the Malaysian-registered vehicle that he was driving, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a press release.

Singapore’s highest court on Thursday dismissed an eleventh hour motion to halt his execution. In dismissing the motion, Judges of Appeal Chao Hick Tin, Andrew Phang and Tay Yong Kwang called the attempt to halt Prabagaran’s execution because of proceedings in another country “an abuse of process”.

Prabagaran’s lawyer had filed a motion on Tuesday seeking to delay the execution on the basis that the Malaysian has an appeal pending before the Court of Appeal in Kuala Lumpur.

“The judiciary of each country is entitled to act in accordance with its Constitution and its laws," Judge Chao said. "No judiciary of one country interferes in the judicial process of another country."

The Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty if the amount of diamorphine imported is more than 15 grams. CNB said that 22.24 grams of diamorphine is equivalent to about 1,853 straws, which is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 265 abusers for a week.