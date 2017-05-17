Singapore exports down 0.7% in April after 5 straight months of growth

SINGAPORE: Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) unexpectedly fell in April after five consecutive months of growth, due to a sharp decline in the pharmaceutical exports.

Exports dropped 0.7 per cent from a year earlier, data from trade agency International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore) showed on Wednesday (May 17). They also fell on a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, with April's exports 9 per cent down from March.

Pharmaceutical exports fell 39.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis in April, after growing 17.7 per cent in March. But analysts say that the decline is a "one-off" that would moderate in the months to come as the sector is volatile.

"The pharmaceutical sector is liable to a two-way swing," said Mizuho senior economist, Vishnu Varathan.

UOB's Francis Tan added that export growth rates are "notoriously volatile", suggesting that this is only a temporary, technical pullback from an exceptionally strong month in March.



"A single month of technical pullback should not veer us off course in our longer term view of the recovery in global trade for 2017," he said.

Non-electric engines and motors and non-monetary gold also saw decreases of 69.2 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively, contributing to the decline in non-electronic exports.

Electronic exports rose for the sixth consecutive month, with an increase of 4.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis in April. This follows the 5.2 per cent increase in March.

Total trade rose on a year-on-year basis by 5.7 per cent in April, according to the report by IE Singapore. Total exports grew by 4.2 per cent in April, after the 18.7 per cent expansion in March. April also saw an increase of 7.5 per cent in total imports, after an expansion of 18.9 per cent in March.

A Reuters poll had forecast April exports would expand 12.4 per cent from a year earlier and shrink 4.1 per cent from March.

DOUBTS OVER EXPORTS TO CHINA

Singapore's exports to China showed annual growth of 10.9 per cent in April, significantly slower that the 45.5 per cent posted in March. Analysts expected that trend to hurt Singapore's export performance in the second quarter.

"Given that most of the pickup in Q1 is due to a bounce of China demand, the deceleration of data from China points to a weaker Q2 NODX performance versus Q1,” said Trinh Nguyen, senior economist for Natixis in Hong Kong adding that she doesn’t expect the MAS to tighten policy soon.