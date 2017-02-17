Singapore exports expand for 3rd straight month in January

SINGAPORE: Exports in Singapore rose further in January, extending a rebound from the previous two months, according to figures released by trade agency International Enterprise (IE) Singapore on Friday (Feb 17).

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) expanded 8.6 per cent last month, on the back of a rise in both electronic and non-electronic shipments. January’s expansion followed a 9.1 per cent growth in December and 15.6 per cent increase in November.

Electronic exports grew 6.1 per cent, following a 5.7 per cent increase in the previous month. ICs, parts of PCs and disk media products grew by 31.6 per cent, 11 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively, and they contributed the most to the growth in electronic domestic exports, IE Singapore said.

Non-electronic exports rose 9.9 per cent, following a 10.7 per cent expansion in the previous month. Specialised machinery, petrochemicals and non-monetary gold expanded by 104.7 per cent, 37.1 per cent and 30.7 per cent, respectively, contributing the most to the rise in non-electronic NODX.

Overall, shipments to the majority of Singapore’s top 10 markets expanded, with the exception of the European Union and Malaysia. The largest contributors to the increase were China (+36.9 per cent), Taiwan (+75.3 per cent) and South Korea (+51.5 per cent).

Non-oil re-exports (NORX) rose 1.5 per cent last month, following a 3.8 per cent increase in December. Both electronic and non-electronic re-exports increased, IE Singapore said.

For the whole of 2016, Singapore’s exports declined by 2.8 per cent, compared to the 1.5 per cent growth in 2015. Re-exports decreased by 3.1 per cent, compared to the 1.8 per cent increase in the previous year.

The trade agency raised its 2017 growth forecast for exports to between 0 and 2 per cent, and maintained its forecast of between 4 and 6 per cent for total merchandise trade.