Singapore exports extend rebound, rising 9.4% in December

SINGAPORE: Exports in Singapore rose further last month, extending a rebound from November, according to figures released by International Enterprise (IE) Singapore on Tuesday (Jan 17).

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) expanded 9.4 per cent in December, following an 11.5 per cent growth in the previous month. The increase was due to a rise in both electronic and non-electronic shipments, IE Singapore said.

Electronic exports rose 5.7 per cent, following a 3.5 per cent increase in the previous month. ICs, parts of PCs and consumer electronics expanded by 29.9 per cent, 4.9 per cent and 8.8 per cent, respectively, contributing the most to the growth in electronic shipments.

Non-electronic exports grew 11.3 per cent, following a 15.3 per cent expansion in the previous month. Specialised machinery, petrochemicals and primary chemicals grew by 63.6 per cent, 28.5 per cent and 58.2 per cent, respectively, contributing the most to the rise.

Overall, shipments to six of Singapore’s top 10 markets expanded. The largest contributors to the increase were China (33.5 per cent), Taiwan (54.8 per cent) and Hong Kong (20.6 per cent).

Non-oil re-exports (NORX) rose 3.9 per cent last month, following a 3.1 per cent increase in November. Both electronic and non-electronic re-exports increased, IE Singapore said.