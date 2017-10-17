Singapore exports fall 1.1% after 4 months of growth

SINGAPORE: Shipments of locally produced goods declined in September after four months of expansion, as exports of electronic products came in short.

On a year-on-year basis, non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell by 1.1 per cent last month, trade agency International Enterprise (IE) Singapore said on Tuesday (Oct 17).

The decline comes after a 16.7 per cent growth in August marked four months of expansion.

On a month-on month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX plunged 11 per cent last month, reversing a 4.2 per cent expansion in August.

After 10 consecutive months of growth, shipments of electronics fell 7.9 per cent from the same period a year ago, on weak demand for personal computers, integrated circuits, and diodes and transistors. Electronic exports had increased 20.8 per cent expansion in August.

Exports of non-electronics expanded by 1.9 per cent year-on-year, slowing from the 15 per cent rise in the previous month. Growth was driven by the exports of non-monetary gold, petrochemicals, and specialised machinery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The September NODX figure was unexpected, but what was more worrying was the first on-year decline in electronic exports after 10 months of expansion, said UOB economist Francis Tan.

This is especially so because electronic exports had been the key driving force behind recent months of stronger data and economic activity, he added.

"Was this just a one month anomaly or the start of a more sustained slowdown? We think that it could be the latter," said Mr Tan. "Although we remain positive in our outlook on the overall NODX expansion for 2017, we had, over the past few months, been doubtful on whether the strong double-digit semiconductor NODX growth since November 2016 can be sustained going towards the end of 2017 and onto 2018. This is especially since the current electronics cycle may be coming towards an end with the rolling out of the next wave of smartphones."

Year-to-date, Singapore’s NODX has expanded 8.3 per cent, which is above the official forecast of 5 to 6 per cent for the entire year.

Shipments to the majority of Singapore’s top markets rose in September, except for Hong Kong, the EU 28 and Thailand. Growth was led by Malaysia, China and Japan.