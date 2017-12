Singapore's exports growth slows in November

SINGAPORE: Singapore's on-year non-oil domestic exports (NODX) growth slowed significantly in November from October's double-digit pace, as sales of electronics cooled, official data showed on Monday.

Exports rose 9.1 per cent in November year-on-year, data from the trade agency International Enterprise (IE) Singapore showed, slowing from a revised 20.5 per cent surge the month before.

That was more than the 5.5 per cent increase predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

In October, exports grew at their fastest on-year pace in two-and-a-half years.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports grew 8.7 per cent in November after growing a revised 12.3 per cent in October. The poll called for a 0.6 per cent growth from the month before.