Singapore exports surge 15.2% in Q1, forecast for year up

SINGAPORE: Non-oil domestic exports in Singapore surged 15.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2017, on the back of increased shipments of both electronic and non-electronic products, according to data released by International Enterprise (IE) Singapore on Thursday (May 25).

This follows a 2.7 per cent increase in the previous quarter, the trade agency said.

Exports for the rest of the year are likely to pick up, with IE Singapore revising its growth forecast from 4 per cent to 6 per cent.

The agency upgraded its forecast due to an improved global growth outlook and favourable sector-specific export trends, specifically in the petrochemicals and the electronics sectors, an IE Singapore representative said at a press conference on Thursday.

"The upgrade also took into consideration the better-than-expected performance in the first quarter of 2017," she added.



Non-oil re-exports rose by 6.6 per cent in the first quarter, after declining 1.4 per cent in the last three months of 2016.

Total merchandise trade expanded by 16.3 per cent, following a 4 per cent growth in the previous quarter, while total services trade saw a 4.3 per cent boost, following a 3.4 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said Singapore's economy grew by a faster-than-expected 2.7 per cent in the first three months of the year. It maintained its growth forecast for the year at between 1 and 3 per cent, but said growth is likely to come in higher than 2 per cent