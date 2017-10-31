Singapore files written observations for interpretation of ICJ judgment over Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks, South Ledge

SINGAPORE: Singapore has filed its written observations on Malaysia's request for the interpretation of the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) judgment in the case concerning sovereignty over Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 31).

The statement is reproduced in full below:

"On 30 October 2017, Singapore filed with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) its written observations on Malaysia’s request, dated 30 June 2017, for interpretation of the ICJ’s judgment of 23 May 2008 in the case concerning sovereignty over Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge.

Malaysia’s request for interpretation of the ICJ’s 23 May 2008 judgment is made pursuant to Article 60 of the Statute of the ICJ, which states that, in the event of dispute as to the meaning or scope of the judgment, the Court shall construe it upon the request of any party.



Singapore’s written observations are a comprehensive rebuttal to Malaysia’s request for interpretation of the 23 May 2008 judgment. Singapore is confident of its case and its legal team. After the written proceedings, the next step is for the Parties to present their oral arguments after the ICJ has fixed the schedule for the oral proceedings.



In addition to filing its written observations, Singapore has chosen Judge Gilbert Guillaume to sit as judge ad hoc for the purposes of Malaysia’s request for interpretation of the ICJ’s 23 May 2008 judgment. This is in accordance with the Statute of the ICJ, which provides that a party may choose a judge ad hoc who will take part in the decision on the case, if there is no judge of the nationality of that party on the Bench of the Court. Judge Guillaume was a Member of the ICJ from 1987 to 2005, and served as its President from 2000 to 2003. He is currently a Member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration. Judge Guillaume was also chosen by Singapore as judge ad hoc for the purposes of Malaysia’s separate application, dated 2 February 2017, to revise the ICJ’s 23 May 2008 judgment."

Advertisement