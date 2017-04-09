Singapore filmmaker Boo Junfeng wins top prize at Swiss Film Festival for Apprentice

SINGAPORE: Local filmmaker Boo Junfeng is flying the Singapore film flag proudly once again as he continues his winning streak.

Apprentice, his highly acclaimed prison drama, won two major awards at the Fribourg International Film Festival in Switzerland on Sunday (Apr 9).

The Singaporean took home two of the night's biggest awards - the Critics' Choice Award as well as the festival's grand prize - the Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix comes with a cash prize of 30,000 Swiss francs (S$41,700). Previous winners included Yi Yi by renowned Taiwanese director Edward Yang, Poetry by Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong and My Magic by Singapore's very own Eric Khoo.

"It's great that the film continues to go strong at the festival circuit," Boo told Channel NewsAsia. "I'm just happy that there's been a nice buzz surrounding Singapore films in recent years and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Boo also told Channel NewsAsia that Apprentice winning at festivals has spurred him on to make his next film. "I'm starting to write my next film," he shared.

Fribourg is Apprentice's 60th film festival since it debuted to much acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival last year.