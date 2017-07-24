Singapore firm says report about links to North Korea’s luxury goods store is ‘fake’

The director of OCN (Singapore) told Channel NewsAsia that the company pulled out of North Korea in 2012 and has never exported prohibited items to the isolated state.

SINGAPORE: The boss of a Singapore firm allegedly involved in the running of high-end retail stores in North Korea and stocking them with banned luxury goods has denied any activity of the sort.

Mr Ng Kheng Wah, director of OCN (Singapore), was responding to Channel NewsAsia’s queries on a Jul 17 report by website NK News, which said OCN has been providing luxury goods for sale in North Korea, in possible contravention of international sanctions.

Citing several anonymous sources, the report alleged that OCN formed joint ventures to run two small high-end department stores in Pyongyang. The stores sell a variety of high-end products, including cosmetics, handbags, watches and liquor from well-known international brands. Under UN sanctions, it is illegal to directly or indirectly supply luxury goods to North Korea.

Apart from that, NK News, which describes itself as a North Korea specialist news and information resource based in the US, also alleged that OCN acts as an importer of luxury goods for other vendors in the country.



In a phone interview with Channel NewsAsia, Mr Ng said the allegations made against him are “baseless” and “fake”.



He said the company pulled out of North Korea five years ago and has never been involved in the trading of luxury goods.



Before 2012, OCN was the exclusive distributor of Pokka canned drinks in the isolated state for almost 12 years. But when Japan imposed a total ban on exports to North Korea in 2012, Pokka ended the distributorship and Mr Ng decided to call it quits.



“Governments do different things at different times. We businessmen just follow. The moment the Japanese government stopped, I also don’t want to do already (sic),” said Mr Ng, adding that OCN is “famous” in North Korea for being the distributor of the highly-popular Pokka canned drinks.



“OCN is so famous in North Korea last time because our name is printed on the Pokka cans as the distributor,” Mr Ng said. “Everyone knows and I have never denied that.”



For that, Mr Ng said that he used to visit Pyongyang “once or twice a year” but since the distributorship ended, he has not set foot in the country.



In response to Channel NewsAsia’s queries, a representative from Pokka confirmed that its partnership with OCN ended in 2012.



Mr Ng also revealed that OCN worked with local sales and distribution company Lubritrade to export cigarettes to North Korea. That began in the late 1990s but ended in the early 2000s when it became increasingly difficult to collect payment, said Mr Ng.



“After a few years, it became very difficult to collect money. We were scared when payments were not made in time … and we decided we don’t want to do business with them.”



According to a representative of Lubritrade, whose core business is sales and distribution for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, OCN had made purchases for “some goods” from the company for distribution before 2000. “However the business did not go well,” the representative said.



“I AM JUST DOING A NORMAL BUSINESS”



According to records from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), OCN was registered in 1988 and its office is located at Joo Chiat. However, when Channel NewsAsia visited the address last week, a Malay bridal company called Lagun Sari stood in its place and was the main occupant of the five-storey building.



According to Mr Ng, OCN, which has its roots in general wholesale trading, belonged to his parents. After his parents died, the company was handed down to him and his brother.



Now, OCN is no longer involved in the trading business and mainly acts as the holding company of three properties. Apart from rental revenue, its core business is Lagun Sari which is handled by Mr Ng’s twin daughters.



“Because Lagun Sari has potential and my age is catching up (on me), I decided to let my daughters have more power to do things in the company,” he said. As such, the building at Joo Chiat, which is owned by Mr Ng, changed its name from OCN building to Lagun Sari building.



“(NK News) said we secretly restructure. We didn’t secretly restructure. All this is open and clear,” argued Mr Ng. “I want to stress that Lagun Sari is a completely separate business and has nothing to do with OCN's former dealings with North Korea.”



Meanwhile, ACRA records also showed Mr Ng as the shareholder of other businesses, such as T Specialist International which has taken over the lion’s share of OCN’s trading businesses.



Mr Ng said T Specialist used to focus on the wholesale tile business but after being hit hard by the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997, the company diversified into other areas. At the moment, T Specialist is a distributor of Pokka canned drinks in China, and deals with other consumer goods such as instant noodles.



Another report from NK News also linked OCN to a 24-storey gold-clad department store in Pyongyang. Mr Ng rubbished the report and claimed that “a small businessman” like him would never be able to finance a large project like this.



“I think based on Singapore calculations, that is easily worth half a billion. Where I go and get half a billion? Even my company everything sell away (sic) also at most worth S$10 million to S$20 million,” said Mr Ng. “I am just doing a normal business. How to go and support this kind of building?”



SINGAPORE TAKES UN OBLIGATIONS SERIOUSLY: MFA



When contacted, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said it is “unable to comment on queries pertaining to specific companies and individuals”.



The spokesperson added that Singapore takes its obligations under the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) seriously, and is implementing them.



“We have adopted a whole-of-government approach through our inter-agency processes to implement the UNSCRs. Singapore also maintains a robust export control system that is regularly updated to be in line with the latest international standards,” said the spokesperson, who added that the Government will “investigate any wrongdoing by individuals or entities in Singapore”.



In January 2016, Singapore-based Chinpo Shipping Company was fined for facilitating a shipment of arms to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions. But its fine of S$180,000 was reduced to S$100,000 earlier this year after the High Court cleared the firm of transferring money that could have contributed to North Korea’s nuclear-related programmes or activities.



Another local firm Pan Systems was named in a UN report released in March as having a Pyongyang branch that operated Glocom – a front company run by North Korean intelligence agents that sells battlefield radio equipment. Pan Systems has since denied any connection to Pan Systems Pyongyang and its managing director told Reuters that he “did not set it up or operate it”.



Experts told Channel NewsAsia that while the Chinese made up the bulk of foreign businessmen willing to do business with North Korea, the isolated state has also made efforts to maintain a presence in other parts of Asia as it diversifies its commercial partnerships.



This includes Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and Singapore, said Dr Go Myong Hyun, research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul. “These are big economic and trading hubs globally. North Korea has to maintain a presence there,” Dr Go told Channel NewsAsia.



A Singapore-based researcher said it is a “well-established fact” that there are Southeast Asian businesses that have trade links with the communist state. Some may have been used to import illegitimate goods without their knowledge, while others may have made use of the complicated trade routes as their cover.



“We have Singapore-based firms who do trading in North Korea – I think that’s pretty well-established. The question is whether they are legitimate or illegitimate,” the researcher told Channel NewsAsia on condition of anonymity.



“For example, a banned product is sold to Singapore and then to China where it goes through a middleman who sends it to North Korea. These businesses can claim that they don’t know it will end up in North Korea."



In his phone interview with Channel NewsAsia, OCN’s Mr Ng insisted that he has never tried to conceal his business activities in North Korea and that they were all above board.



Mr Ng also said he did not decline interview requests from NK News. “I did not decline him. I told him to come down to Singapore. I want to talk to him face to face.”



For now, Mr Ng said that he is taking a “wait-and-see” approach on advice from his lawyers.



“I didn’t do anything wrong. Why must I worry about this article? If this is real, the Singapore Government will come and clamp down on me already,” he said. “This news is fake.”