Singapore floorball players to compete in Special Olympics for the first time

SINGAPORE: For the first time, Singapore will be represented by a floorball team at the Special Olympics World Winter Games which will be held in Austria from Mar 14 to 25.



A team of eight floorball players were at the official send-off ceremony on Saturday (Mar 11), along with six speed skating athletes who will also be representing Singapore.



The aim of the World Winter Games is the showcase the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities on a global stage. Organised by the Special Olympics, the event is held biennially, alternating between Summer Games and Winter Games.

This year's Games in Austria will bring together over 3,000 athletes and 1,100 coaches from 110 nations.

Among Singapore's team of floorball athletes is Ramadhan Selamat who said he is honoured to represent the country. “I am thankful for the opportunity to participate in the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games as part of the first Singapore floorball team at the World Winter Games.



“My teammates and I have been practicing hard and we hope to fly Singapore’s flag high and proud at the upcoming World Games,” he added.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu also joined the contingent of 20 Singapore athletes, coaches and officials at the ceremony on Saturday morning, together with the president of Special Olympics Singapore Teo-Koh Sock Miang.

“Sports is a universal language that transcends boundaries, and a powerful tool for social inclusion,” said Dr Teo-Koh. "It highlights the abilities of our athletes and empowers them to realise their potential.”

She added: “I am excited for our athletes to showcase their talents and dedication in the international arena. They have been training very hard and I am certain that the athletes will have a fulfilling World Winter Games experience and do their best in Austria.”