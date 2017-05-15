Singapore FM meets Bhutan King; reaffirms bilateral ties

SINGAPORE: Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met Bhutan's His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on his introductory visit to the kingdom, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement on Monday (May 15).



The two men had a "candid discussion on developments in Bhutan", Dr Balakrishnan in a Facebook post.

"His Majesty shared his vision of restructuring Bhutan's economy while preserving the rich culture and identity of the Bhutanese," he wrote. "Singapore is happy to contribute to His Majesty's vision for Bhutan's development. There is much that both countries can do together."

Officials from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the King and Queen of Bhutan. (Photo: Bhutan Royal Office of Media)

Dr Balakrishan and his wife also met Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema at the Tashichhodzong, Bhutan's royal palace.

Dr Balakrishnan added that he invited the King and Queen to visit Singapore soon.



On his visit, Dr Balakrishnan also called on Prime Minister Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay and other Bhutanese leaders. During the meetings, he reaffirmed the warm bilateral relations between Singapore and Bhutan, and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation, MFA said.

Dr Balakrishnan and Bhutan Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ngeema Sangay Tshempo jointly witnessed the signing of an MOU on collaboration in the field of technical and vocational education and training between Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education Services and the Bhutanese Ministry of Labour and Human Resources.



Dr Balakrishnan also presented books to Minister for Home and Cultural Affairs Dawa Gyaltshen as part of a handover ceremony for a donation of books from the Singapore National Library Board to the Bhutan National Library and Archives.



Dr Balakrishnan also attended a reception hosted by Minister for Foreign Affairs Damcho Dorji.

During the meetings, he announced a training programme by Singapore Health Services (SingHealth) for Bhutanese healthcare professionals in emergency medicine and a clinical attachment for ear, nose and throat doctors.

Dr Balakrishnan will leave Bhutan for Singapore on Wednesday.