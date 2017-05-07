Singapore FM meets Jordan King, reaffirms bilateral ties

SINGAPORE: Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met King Abdullah II Al Hussein of Jordan on Saturday (May 6), reaffirming warm ties between the two countries.

Meeting on the first day of a working visit to the kingdom, the two exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, including ways to counter radicalisation and violent extremism, said a press release by the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.



The two men agreed that countries need to work together to counter the threat of terrorism, said Dr Balakrishnan in a Facebook post.



"Countries today have all the more reason to work together in countering the global threat of terrorism, radicalisation and violent extremism," he wrote. "That's the main takeaway of my discussion with His Majesty King Abdullah II Al Hussein of Jordan.



"His Majesty knows Singapore well and is an old friend of ours."



Dr Balakrishnan added that he had invited the king to visit Singapore soon.



The minister left Jordan on Sunday evening.