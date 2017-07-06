Singapore, Germany to embark on new areas of cooperation: PM Lee

BERLIN: Singapore and Germany are set to sign new agreements in cybersecurity and defence and work together more closely in areas like finance technology (fintech) and sports, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (Jul 6).

Speaking at a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Mr Lee said that both countries “enjoy a close partnership, underpinned by broad and deep collaboration”. He said that both sides were looking forward to stepping up “defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” adding that Singapore was grateful to Germany for hosting training for the Singapore Armed Forces.

Singapore and Germany set to work closer together in cyber security, defence, enjoy "close partnership, deep collaboration" - PM Lee





PM Lee, who is in Germany as part of a week-long working visit at Dr Merkel’s invitation, also emphasised the close ties between him and the German Chancellor.

“She is a good friend, and I value her wide advice and insights,” he said, adding that he was “happy that our cooperation has strengthened since my last visit,” referring to his working visit in 2015. Chancellor Merkel herself made an official visit to Singapore in 2011.

The meeting is the latest between the two countries, who share a history of political, defence and economic ties and diplomatic relations that goes back to 1965.

PM Lee added that he appreciated Germany’s support for the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA), referring to the first bilateral agreement between the EU and an ASEAN nation which aims to remove tariffs and give both sides greater access to each others’ markets.



“It will bring significant benefits to Singapore, Germany and the EU and signal clearly our support for open international trade,” the Prime Minister said. “It will also be a pathfinder for an EU-ASEAN FTA, and help draw our two regions even closer together”.



Negotiations for the pact first began in 2009, but it has met with several speed bumps such as Brexit and the European Commission’s decision to request for a European Court of Justice opinion on the agreement. Both Mr Lee and Chancellor Merkel had previously said they wished to see the free trade pact come into force soon, with the latter saying it was “in Europe’s interest to conclude the ratification process quickly.”



PM Lee also highlighted the “robust” investment and trade ties between both countries. Germany is Singapore’s largest EU trading partner, while Singapore is Germany’s largest ASEAN trading partner. More than 1,600 German companies are also based in Singapore and are involved in sectors like electronics and engineering, among others.



Major German corporations and Mittelstand (small- and medium-sized firms) are expanding in Singapore and using it as an innovation hub, Mr Lee said. Singapore firms are also investing in Germany in areas like aerospace and hospitality.



Finally, PM Lee also thanked Chancellor Merkel for inviting Singapore to the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit in Hamburg, where he will take part in discussions concerning global economic growth, trade and jobs, among other topics. This will be Singapore's seventh time participating in the summit. Singapore is not a G20 member, but is attending as a representative of the Global Governance Groups, an informal group of 30 small- and medium-sized countries.

At the summit, all eyes will especially be on relations between Chancellor Merkel and US President Donald Trump, who recently pulled the US out of the Paris climate agreement. There will also be an anticipated meeting between Mr Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prime Minister Lee himself will also be meeting Mr Trump on the sidelines of the summit, as well as other world leaders.

