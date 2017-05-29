Singapore Government to contribute US$100,000 in aid to flood-hit Sri Lanka

SINGAPORE: Following deadly floods in Sri Lanka that have displaced half a million and killed at least 160 people, the Singapore Government will contribute US$100,000 (S$138,490) in support of disaster relief efforts, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Monday (May 29).



MFA said that the contribution will be used to kickstart a public fundraising appeal by the Singapore Red Cross (SRC).



MFA added that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan have written to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Foreign Affairs Minister Ravi Karunanayake respectively to offer their condolences over the loss of lives and destruction caused by heavy floods and landslides across the country.

SRC announced on its Facebook page on Monday night that it will also contribute US$50,000 in relief supplies.





SRC added that two teams of disaster response volunteers are on standby to be deployed to Sri Lanka over the coming weeks to assist with relief efforts.

According to a Sri Lankan government spokesman, the official death toll has topped 160 with more than 100 people still listed as missing. The floods and landslides in the south and west of the island are the worst in 14 years.