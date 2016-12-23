Singapore Govt 'awaiting full resolution' on detention of SAF vehicles in HK

SINGAPORE: A month after nine Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) armoured vehicles were detained in Hong Kong, the Singapore Government said it is still awaiting full resolution of this matter and return of its property by the Hong Kong government.

Singapore's Government has over the past three weeks, communicated its formal position on the matter to Hong Kong, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement on Friday (Dec 23).

The Singapore's Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles were being shipped back from Taiwan back to Singapore after a military training exercise when Hong Kong customs impounded the shipment reportedly over licensing issues.



APL, the commercial shipping firm contracted by the SAF to transport the vehicles, earlier met Hong Kong officials repeatedly, but no formal reasons for the detention were given.