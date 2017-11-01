Singapore Grand Prix releases early bird ticket deals for 2018 F1 race

SINGAPORE: Early bird tickets for the 2018 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix are available until May 8 next year, organisers announced on Wednesday (Nov 1).

In a news release, organisers said the tickets offer savings of up to 28 per cent off regular prices.

Prices range from S$248 for three-day Zone 4 Walkabout tickets to S$1,988 for three-day Turn 3 Premier Grandstand tickets.

Other ticket categories available include those for the single-day Sunday Pit Grandstand and single-day Padang Grandstand and Premier Walkabout.

Tickets for wheelchair-accessible platforms at Turn 1 and Empress Place are also available for sale from S$38.

Next year's night race is provisionally scheduled to be held from Sep 14 to 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year saw a dramatic race which Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won after Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull's Max Verstappen all crashed out just after the start of the first wet race in Singapore.

Tickets are available via www.singaporegp.sg, ticketing hotline 6738 6738 and Singapore GP's authorised agents.