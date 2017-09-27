Singapore Grand Prix releases 'Super Early Bird' tickets for 2018 F1 night race

SINGAPORE: "Super Early Bird" tickets for the 2018 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix are available until Oct 31 this year, organisers announced on Wednesday (Sep 27).

In a news release, the Singapore Grand Prix (GP) said the tickets, priced between S$258 for three-day Bay Grandstand access to S$1,788 for three-day Turn 3 Premier Grandstand access, offer savings of up to 33 per cent off regular prices.

Other ticket categories that will be available for sale include Zone 1 Walkabout Combination Package and three-day Premier Walkabout tickets.

They are available via the Singapore GP's website and hotline, at SISTIC outlets in Singapore and authorised ticketing agents worldwide, the organisers added.

This comes almost a year before next year's night race, which is provisionally scheduled to be held on Sep 14 to 16.

The iconic night race was extended for another four years until 2021 earlier this month after positive discussions between Formula 1 and the Singapore GP.

Tickets sales this year were up by about 20 per cent, race organisers have said.