Singapore has to 'watch carefully' what policies the US pursues: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore has to “watch carefully” what policies the United States pursues, both domestically and internationally, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (Feb 4).

Mr Lee, who was speaking to residents at a Chinese New Year celebration dinner in his Teck Ghee ward, warned that the mood in America is changing from what Singapore has been used to.

Said Mr Lee: “The US has been a good partner for Singapore for many, many years. We have co-operated in many areas – trade, education, healthcare, security, defence.

“And the US is also an important power in the region, which contributes to peace and stability in Asia. And we hope that even with the new administration - even with a different mood in the US -this will continue because if the US can continue to play this role and can continue to co-operate with Singapore and with other countries, I think it's good for Singapore and it's also good for the US and for the world.”

Mr Lee also said that the American presidential election showed a fundamental change for the country and the world, adding that the new administration under US President Donald Trump reflected the mood and frustration of those whose lives have not improved.

The Prime Minister added that Singapore is pursuing good relations with other countries such as China, with which it has warm ties.

“It's grown steadily over the years. China is our biggest trading partner now and Singapore is China’s biggest source of foreign investments,” Mr Lee said. “We have many cooperation projects in China, you know about the Suzhou Industrial Park, there's the Tianjin Eco-City, and now we have the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative, which is the third government-to-government project between the Singapore government and the Chinese government.”