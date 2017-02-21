Singapore Heart Foundation files police report over flag day 'volunteers'

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF) has filed a police report against a group of "volunteers" who canvassed for donations at Bugis Junction on Sunday (Feb 19), the organisation said.

In a press release on Tuesday, SHF chief executive officer Vernon Kang said the group had SHF's flag day stickers and claimed to be representing the organisation to help raise funds for low income students and former convicts.

However, SHF had not commissioned any volunteers to carry out fund-raising activities at that time and location, Mr Kang added.

The CEO said representatives from SHF are required to carry an identification (ID) badge and a copy of the Collectors Certificate of Authority (CCA) issued by the National Council of Social Service (NCSS).



This ID will display the name of each individual fundraiser, and members of the public are encouraged to contact SHF directly and provide them with the full name or ID badge number of the representative if they wish to verify the individual, he added.

"We want to reassure the public that SHF does not condone such activities," Mr Kang said.